Lyon County High School senior Brandon Ray aspires to a future career in sports management. He considered other pathways before opting for his most enduring pastime.
“I’ve always been a big sports guy, any sport I could get my hands on, whether basketball or football — watching or actually playing it,” said Ray, 18. “I picked up tennis this year because I didn’t have a spring sport I was playing.”
Ray shared that he plans to study at the University of Kentucky in the fall, with some dual-credit courses completed at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.
He also said that, after touring other campuses, Lexington stood out to him.
“There’s not exactly a sports management major offered,” he said. “The closest is sports communication, but I plan on harvesting those connections and working at a university or for a professional team — whatever might present itself.”
He said the NBA’s Boston Celtics or UK Wildcats are his “dream teams. And I’ve been drawn to UK. It’s my dream school.”
Ray, grandson of Darlene Pool of Eddyville, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers a notable area high school senior with a feature story. This spring, a selection committee will choose one of the 32 Teen of the Week nominees as the “Teen of the Year” and award a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will win the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
Ray said two school extracurriculars have guided him: Future Business Leaders of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Future Business Leaders has prepared me for a higher education in marketing,” he said.
He cites his grandmother as inspiration and youth group work as motivation, such as coaching a basketball team for Upward Sports, a Christian nonprofit.
“My grandmother just never gives up, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot from her in terms of, ‘If you want something, go get it,’ ” he said. “(Upward) put everything in perspective for me, and it was nice to be able to give back.”
Beyond his future career goals, Ray also said he likes “the typical stuff” — video games and movies.
