Plans for the new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport are proceeding, with bids expected to be opened sometime in May and construction to begin around mid-August.
The overall total cost of the project is estimated to be approximately $42 million, primarily funded through federal grants, and be completed in the spring of 2023.
“We’re looking to have the bid opening in the middle to the end of May for the terminal project and the apron project,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director.
“I think by mid-August or so we should have contracts in place to start construction.”
The work on the apron, the area intended to accommodate aircraft for, among other things, loading or unloading passengers or cargo, and the terminal itself, will be done at relatively the same time, Rouleau said.
“We split the projects out so a concrete contractor could just bid on the apron, he wouldn’t have to be a builder of the terminal.”
To that end, the airport authority is planning a contractor outreach workshop in March or April to allow local contractors an opportunity to participate in the project.
“It’s an effort to try to get the word out to as many eligible contractors that this project is going on, to give everyone a ‘heads up,’ ” Rouleau said.
“This project is going to have a lot of opportunities smaller contractors can participate in. It (outreach) is going to be held right before we go out to bid.
“We’ll be looking for disadvantaged business enterprises because (main) contractors are going to need to meet certain DBE goals.”
Those opportunities could include electrical, painting, roofing, HVAC, security, fencing, asphalt and landscaping, he said.
“It’s going to be a shot in the arm, I think, for the local region.”
The design of the terminal is mostly complete, the executive director said.
“We’re working on things like where the security cameras are going to go, what the seats are going to look like, where the flagpole’s going to go,” he said.
Also finished is the “sense of place” that the airport wants to convey to passengers in the region.
“We wanted to make sure it has a regional feel, since we’re a regional airport,” Rouleau said.
“We looked at some of the elements within the city, some of the architecture within it, but we also looked at Land Between the Lakes and the region.
“We came up with some colors and determined what the terminal would look like, see if the overhang is what we wanted. We wanted to have a front-porch feel to it.
“And, it’s going to have a limestone exterior.”
Rouleau said there has been a tremendous response from things the airport has been posting on Facebook about the new terminal.
“Overall, it’s been very, very positive.”
