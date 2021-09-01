Rehabilitation of Paducah’s floodwall continues, and some cyclists, runners and walkers will need to plan their routes around closed portions of the Greenway Trail through at least mid-October.
The city estimates the affected parts of the trail will be open on Oct. 18, weather permitting.
Greenway Trail is closed between mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind the Smoke Shop on 8th Street, where a new pump station is under construction. A portion of the trail is also closed near the Ohio River Boat Launch on 6th Street, where repairs are being made on Pump Station No. 2, the largest pump station in Paducah’s levee system.
“Paducah is investing in its public safety infrastructure by rehabilitating the components of our 75-year-old floodwall. I respectfully ask for the public to be patient as we complete these projects that are important to Paducah and McCracken County’s property and safety,” Mayor George Bray said in a news release.
The city is planning to rehabilitate a third pump station once the new one nears completion, and will close part of the trail in Noble Park for six to eight weeks once construction begins.
“We will not let [the contractors] initiate more work that interrupts the trail until they complete the work that has already interrupted this portion of the trail,” City Engineer Rick Murphy told The Sun.
One segment of the trail behind Smoke Shop on 8th Street, which closed on May 17th, was initially estimated to be closed for two months. Murphy said the delay in reopening this portion of the trail was because of a COVID-19-related holdup in receiving materials from suppliers.
The city operates the 12.25 mile-long wall and levee system, according to the city’s website. With the addition of the new pump station, the system will now have 13 pump stations. These stations are activated when the river reaches different heights. Pump Station No. 2, which is under repair, activates at the lowest gage height at 27.5 feet, Murphy said.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.