The importance of partnerships and the economic impact of area institutions of higher education were on display Thursday morning in a virtual event sponsored by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
College presidents Anton Reece, of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Robert Jackson, of Murray State University, were the featured speakers at the chamber’s Power in Partnership mid-month check-in held at the Commerce Center.
“These partnerships in higher education are really key,” Reece said.
“Dr. Jackson and I have had the pleasure of signing several memorandums of agreement, including fine arts, logistics and business management and most recently with leadership for nonprofits, examples of how closely we work with Murray State University.”
Relationships with a number of community organizations, including Rotary, the Paducah Community Junior College Foundation, and other public-private partners in the city and county led to the highly successful community scholarship program, according to Reece.
That program enabled WKCTC to “be able to provide a vehicle and an investment for all students in McCracken County public, private and home-schooled, the opportunity to come two years, tuition-free,” he said.
“I could summarize 2020 at this point this way: It was the best of times and it was the most challenging of times,” said Reece, given the impact of COVID-19.
However, he pointed to a number of accomplishments, including state and national recognition the college has received for academic achievement, highlighted by a record fifth time being ranked among the top institutions in the country for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
Regarding the college’s economic impact, “We generate $227.8 million within his region,” he said. “The bottom line is for every dollar invested, students gain about $6.40 in terms of return. For our taxpayers, every dollar is $5.20 in return, and then $11.30 (for every dollar) as pertains to societal gains.”
Jackson returned the compliment to Reece in recognizing the “wonderful personal relationship and wonderful relationship between our two institutions.”
He, too, recognized the challenges the university has faced along with the rest of the country regarding the coronavirus.
“Nothing about this year has been normal, and we probably have a few more months of this as well,” he said. “None of us like the mask and distancing and all the things that we have to adhere to, to be safe and healthy, but hopefully it will pass and pass soon.”
The accolades for Murray State continue even during the pandemic with U.S. News and World Report ranking the university in the “Top Tier” for the 30th consecutive year, ranking 11th in the south.
He called the college “a great gem of a university right here in our backyard, literally, and we’re very proud of that.”
Forbes magazine listed Murray State among America’s best colleges for the 12th consecutive year, and Washington Monthly ranked the university the 2021 “Best Bang for the Buck — Top Public in Kentucky.”
“That’s vitally important to all of us today,” Jackson said. “It’s important to our students and families. We have a tremendous responsibility to the families of this region, and this multi-state region in regard to providing access and affordability.”
Murray State is responsible for producing about 6,025 jobs in Kentucky, with about 1,400 jobs on the main campus and the regional campuses like Paducah, according to Jackson.
“Approximately $18.2 million dollars is the annual state and local tax revenue generated from the economic activity (from all locations),” he said. “There is $207 million dollars generated by the university each year, that’s spending by employees and students and visitors in all our locations.
“So our economic impact for the commonwealth of Kentucky is about $500 million ... half a billion dollars.”
In the last two years, Murray State has seen enrollment increases, after declines the previous five years.
“Our retention and graduation rates are among the highest in the commonwealth of our peer comprehensive universities,” Jackson said.
The university is a very diverse institution, drawing students from 45 countries, 48 states and 110 of the 120 counties in Kentucky.
Course enrollments at the Paducah regional campus are the highest they’ve been in five years, according to Jackson.
“That’s a credit to the faculty, staff and administrators that have worked very hard. And, that says a lot about this community, the support from this community, and what’s going on in the region.”
