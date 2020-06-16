As the narrative surrounding protests over race relations and police brutality continues to unfold on a local level, many Paducahans are looking for a venue to discuss these topics frankly.
Mayor Brandi Harless is trying to provide that through her Community Conversations calls — videoconference sessions including herself and other community leaders in direct discussion with diverse groups of concerned citizens.
“I really believe this is where the good information comes from — where we hear from people with different points of view and experiences,” Harless told the Sun.
Topics of the calls have ranged from the local protests, desired outcomes from these discussions, the role of the church in race relations, and “how to elevate African Americans in our community,” among other things.
The mayor feels that the half dozen calls she’s had so far have gone “very well” and many of the participants agree.
Amina Watkins, a 36-year-old married mother of three, has been greatly affected by the recent wave of protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police officers. The movement has spurred her beyond having conversations with just her friends and family to looking at the bigger picture.
“When I saw that video and he was saying, ‘I can’t breathe’ and calling out for his mama, it was like I saw my son,” Watkins said. “I’ve had discussions with my sons on how to deal with the police and be sure they comply and don’t get argumentative with them … as black mothers, we have to have these talks with our sons at a young age.
“It was like something in me broke (when I saw the video) but at the same time something in me rose up, it was like it was a call for me personally to speak out and share my story and try to be a part of the solution.”
Each of the participants were appreciative of the opportunity to voice their concern directly to Harless and the other officials on the call.
“It was the first opportunity where I felt that we were able to have our voice be heard by someone that was in leadership that can help make that change and spread the word or bring us together to have that unity that we all want for community,” Watkins added.
Watkins also appreciated hearing the stories of other participants and just getting the opportunity to listen.
Samuel Hawkins, a Paducah native and unit director for the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, agrees with the mayor and Watkins that these conversations are ultimately the way forward.
Hawkins thinks that one of the most valuable aspects of discussions like this is as a teaching moment: “People make declarative statements when really they should be asking questions. If people would just ask more questions it would help the process and change the culture of the way people think.”
Then, he said, once people understand more about each other, the community can make progress.
“Until people can be honest and say how they really feel, you can’t make any progress because I know there’s a lot of bigotry and racism in people’s hearts,” Hawkins said. “I want people to just be honest.”
Honesty is also paramount for Tre Dillard, a call participant who participated at Harless’ invitation.
“I was trying to help (officials) come to a mutual ground to where we can get the first steps going and get the ball rolling to better our community,” said Dillard, who has taken part in many of the recent protests. “We won’t know what’s broken if we don’t speak up.”
Dillard, a 25-year-old Paducah native and a father of two, views these conversations as necessary so that “every kid that’s behind (him)” can be better off.
Watkins believes that a sort of “Police Citizen Review Board” would be a big step locally to enhance the relationship between the agency and the community.
In terms of tangible reform, Dillard would like to see more sensitivity and de-escalation training in local law enforcement.
And Hawkins just hopes that talks like this don’t stop happening, underlining the need for “putting it all out there” conversations locally.
Harless added: “What I’d like to do at the end of all of this is put together a community action plan with other people who want to be a part of that and then start to hold our community accountable to accomplishing it.”
As these conversations progress, the mayor will be debriefing regularly with City Manager Jim Arndt and Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird to talk about possible action steps.
Harless will continue to hold these calls through the end of June. There are currently eight more meetings scheduled (today at 6 p.m. as well as on June 17, 19, 22, 25, 26, 29 and 30). To sign up for one of the calls, visit bit.ly/communi tyconvo20.
