Kentucky’s primary election arrived Tuesday with more than 1,800 ballots cast in person at the McCracken County Courthouse.
However, McCracken residents will have to wait to learn final tallies and see who will move on to November’s general election.
Only preliminary totals for Tuesday’s in-person voting have been released for McCracken County. The early in-person voting totals and absentee ballot totals will be released by June 30 — when all election results must be certified. Tuesday’s in-person voter turnout was 1,822.
“I’m happy with the turnout,” McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said Tuesday night.
“I just appreciate everyone’s patience and just the way that it all went today. It was very smooth. Everybody was understanding and it was a very pleasant surprise.”
The clerk’s office has until 6 p.m. Saturday to accept absentee ballots postmarked June 23 or before. Griggs estimated between 7,000 and 8,000 absentee ballots were received, as of Tuesday, and 15,781 were requested. She also estimated close to 3,000 voted in-person over the last two weeks.
“(Wednesday), we will start processing the absentee mail-in ballots that we received,” Griggs said.
“Up until yesterday, we were caught up with all of that. But I think we received probably about — between 3,000 and 4,000 today — that we’ll have to process, compare signatures, make sure the ballot was in the right envelope, just make sure the ballot was properly voted.”
There are several races on the ballot, including for Paducah mayor and city commission.
According to the clerk’s office, the in-person vote totals are:
Paducah mayor:
• George Bray — 334.
• Richard Abraham — 295.
• Incumbent Brandi Harless — 219.
City commission:
• Raynarldo Henderson — 398.
• Incumbent Sandra Wilson — 261.
• David Guess — 216.
• Melinda Winchester — 212.
• Carol Gault — 212
• Robert Shy — 194.
• Lakilia Bedeau — 188.
• Mike Reed — 155.
• John “Buzz” VonTesmar — 123.
Withdrawn candidates Gerald Watkins received 293 votes and Shannon Wathen received 67.
Two mayoral candidates and eight city commission candidates will proceed to the General Election.
Harless acknowledged it’s different to still be waiting for results after Election Day.
“That’s a little bit strange just because, usually, you have an election day — it’s kind of the peak of a campaign season and then you find the results out,” she said. “Then the next day, you wake up and you know kind of what’s next.”
Abraham noted recent months have been “kind of weird” for everybody and there’s a lot of votes still left to be counted.
“We’re having to do things that we don’t normally have to do, so I just put this in with that — having to wait to find out exactly who’s going to advance to the fall,” he said. “I hope I’m one of them, so (I’m) a little bit nervous, but not too much because I can’t control any of that at this point. Just kind of a wait and see attitude.”
Bray spent time Tuesday outside the courthouse talking with voters and doing some last minute “electioneering,” giving voters an opportunity to get to know him.
“I think the process this year — with the whole voting process — has been very confusing on the one hand for a lot of voters,” he said. “But because of the availability of absentee voting, it appears that turnout is going to be significantly
SEE PARTIAL/PAGE A7
higher for the primary and I think that’s a good thing.”
In a statement released Tuesday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said the state offered the nation a “model of success” for conducting an election during a pandemic.
“I’m proud of Kentuckians for exercising their rights and proud of the bipartisan coalition who worked with me — the Governor, State Board of Elections, county clerks and poll workers — to make this election both successful and safe,” Adams added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.