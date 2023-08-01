MURRAY — Murray State University announced Monday that it named Dr. Brian Parr as dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at the Board of Regents meeting on June 2. He served as the interim dean of the school since Jan. 1.

In his role, Parr will continue to oversee academic programs within the Hutson School of Agriculture that serve over 1,200 students while coordinating research and education efforts on Murray State’s five school farms, according to a Murray State news release. Academically, the school offers programs ranging from the Racer Academy dual-credit program for high school students to various bachelor and master degree programs, including online programs for students throughout the world to earn a degree from Murray State.

