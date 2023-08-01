MURRAY — Murray State University announced Monday that it named Dr. Brian Parr as dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at the Board of Regents meeting on June 2. He served as the interim dean of the school since Jan. 1.
In his role, Parr will continue to oversee academic programs within the Hutson School of Agriculture that serve over 1,200 students while coordinating research and education efforts on Murray State’s five school farms, according to a Murray State news release. Academically, the school offers programs ranging from the Racer Academy dual-credit program for high school students to various bachelor and master degree programs, including online programs for students throughout the world to earn a degree from Murray State.
The news release said Parr received his Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Tennessee. He joined the Murray State faculty in 2015 as professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Science. He served as assistant dean from July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2022.
In 2022, Parr was recognized by the Oklahoma State University Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Leadership as a recipient of its Distinguished Alumnus Award.
According to Murray State, Parr’s research has been featured in multiple scholarly journals, publications and presentations. He has been a member of the Kentucky Agriculture Council since 2015 and holds memberships in multiple professional organizations, including the American Association of Agricultural Educators and the Kentucky Association for Career and Technical Education.
“It is my pleasure to be allowed to continue to serve the students in the Hutson School of Agriculture. Our school has a rich history in student-centered education with a focus on our regional agricultural community as well as the international agricultural industry,” Parr said, in a news release.
“I am committed to honoring our rich heritage while moving forward with the advancements of our industry for the benefit of our students and faculty. I am excited about the direction that the Hutson School of Agriculture is headed.”
