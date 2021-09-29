October is almost here and the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is accepting stories for a Halloween Short Story Contest.
The contest is for students in third grade through eighth grade, and live within a 30-mile radius of Paducah. Stories will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21, according to a news release from the city.
To participate, students need to write a story about Halloween that includes the following three words: haunt, phantom and bone. The stories must be typed with a minimum of 500 words for students in third through fourth grade, a minimum of 600 words for students in fifth through sixth grade, and a minimum of 700 words for students in seventh through eighth grade.
Only one entry is allowed per student.
Officials said entries should include the student’s name, school, grade, teacher and contact number with each story. Stories that don’t meet the minimum requirements will be disqualified from the selection process. The contest winners will be chosen from each grade division and receive a prize.
Submit a story by either emailing it to Recreation Specialist James Weems at jweems@paducahky.gov, dropping the story off at the Paducah Parks & Recreation office, or mailing the story to the Parks & Recreation office. The office is located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
