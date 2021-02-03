The sixth annual “I Heart Presidents Day” will have a new twist to keep local families safe and healthy, according to the city of Paducah.
This year, Paducah Parks & Recreation and the Paducah Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution plan to host a drive-thru event for families to collect a box with presidential-themed activities.
People can stop by 10-11 a.m. Saturday to collect their box at the Robert Cherry Civic Center parking lot, located at 2701 Park Ave.
The city said supplies are limited. The box for “I Heart Presidents Day At Home” will include materials for activities to complete at home including a tricorn hat, mob cap, Lincoln and Washington silhouette and a yarn doll. There also will be coloring pages, crayons and a few party favors.
Visit the “I Heart Presidents Day” Facebook event page on Saturday to view how-to videos for activities, facts about presidents, and a special message from President George Washington.
Presidents Day, also called Washington’s Birthday, is officially celebrated on the third Monday of February.
For more information about “I Heart Presidents Day At Home” and other activities, visit paducahky.gov/parks-recreation-department or call 270-444-8508.
