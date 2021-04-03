The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is working with Mattco Striping, LLC to create permanent markings for two pickleball courts at the Noble Park Tennis Courts.
Currently, the park has five full-size tennis courts and two junior tennis courts. Pickleball players have used the junior tennis courts for the fast-paced sport that is growing in popularity, according to Parks and Recreation.
Officials said the nets at the junior courts will be removed on Monday and permanent paint will be added to define boundaries for pickleball and junior tennis. It’s expected to take a couple of days, weather-permitting. The nets will be reinstalled and the courts reopened, once the paint is dry.
“A pickleball court is slightly larger than the existing junior tennis court,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Amie Clark said in a news release.
“Our local pickleball enthusiasts have been using tape to mark the boundaries. This work will provide permanent markings, so that junior tennis or pickleball can be played.”
Officials said pickleball combines the elements of tennis, racquetball, badminton and ping-pong. It can be played indoors or outdoors on a court that is smaller than a tennis court, while using a slightly modified tennis net. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes for the game.
For more information, visit www.usapa.org and www.ifpickleball.org.
