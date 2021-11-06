The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department was honored Friday with the 2021 Outstanding Facility Award for the Peck Education Trail at Bob Noble Park, during the Kentucky Recreation & Parks Society’s annual conference.
The conference took place in Somerset.
“I congratulate the Parks & Recreation Department on achieving this recognition. Furthermore, I encourage everyone to enjoy the Peck Education Trail. It’s a lovely winding path through a quiet, wooded section of Noble Park. It has boardwalks, educational signs to learn about trees and a lovely seating area for reflection,” Mayor George Bray said, in a city news release.
“I’d also like recognize the Peck family who funded the project and promoted the holistic view of nature, as the key to health and wellness. It’s contributions like this from friends of our parks and area families that contribute greatly to the advancement of our park system.”
Last December, the city held a ribbon cutting for the Peck Education Trail.
It’s a half-mile long and ties into the Nature Trail behind the Amphitheatre and goes through a wooded area near the Cairo Road entrance. The Children’s Memorial Garden, which honors children killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing, was also relocated to the trail, along with 19 new dogwoods. The trail is funded entirely by the estate of J. Lane Peck through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, according to the city.
“The Peck Education Trail is a result of the generosity of the Peck family and the community engagement process we completed with the 2019 Parks Master Planning process,” Parks & Recreation Director Amie Clark said, in the news release.
“We asked the community about their priorities in their local parks with trails rising to the top as one of the most requested features. I also want to thank everyone involved, especially former Parks Director Mark Thompson, for bringing this vision to fruition.”
