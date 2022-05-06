After a recent controversy, Paducah’s Parks and Recreation Department is amending its facilities’ reservation policy.
Unless a reservation exists, Bob Noble and Stuart Nelson Park facilities are now first-come-first-serve for ballfields, basketball and tennis courts, park pavilions, and shelters.
Fee reservations are available 24/7 at PaducahKY.Gov/Registration or from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays by calling 270-444-8508 or visiting 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive. Weekend reservations require 48-hour notice.
The city changed the policy after Paducah resident Tim Topp posted a Facebook video alleging he and a youth team had to leave a Stuart Nelson Park baseball field at an official’s behest.
After an internal meeting, Mayor George Bray said he and city representatives met Topp and the team to discuss community solutions such as signage, policy changes and more inclusive programming.
“It was a perfect storm of things that led to a poor outcome,” Bray said during a city commission meeting on April 26. “I want to be clear that the city parks belong to the citizens, not anyone else. We’re the caretakers and it’s our intent to ensure we’re as fair as possible.”
Afterward, Tim Topp confirmed meeting with Bray and others in a second Facebook video.
In a public statement, Bray said, “Engaging with the public and gathering feedback are of critical importance in making sure that the city is providing services that meet our citizen’s needs. I am thankful for our citizens stepping up and providing input.
“The city park system is paid for by taxpayer dollars and designed to provide maximum utilization by our citizens and their guests. I am always open to receiving feedback, and this is a perfect example of a good outcome from feedback.”
Amie Clark, director of Parks and Recreation, said the city implemented the policy during the pandemic’s onset to reduce gatherings and aid contact tracing.
The new policy resembles the city’s pre-COVID policy with additional features for inclusion.
“Paducah’s parks are assets to this community. We strive to be customer-friendly while providing equitable access to our various facilities,” Clark said.
“I’m grateful for the recent discussion about ballfield reservations … our new policy will allow the public greater access to facilities while also providing a reservation system.”
The city is also:
• Posting reservation calendars at ballfields.
• Installing kiosks this summer with program information and reservation calendars at Noble and Stuart Nelson ballfields.
• No longer requiring fees for using field lights.
• Posting signs if facilities close due to wet conditions or inclement weather.
These facilities always require a reservation: the Riverfront Concert Series Wilson Stage, Farmers’ Market Pavilion, Noble Park Amphitheater, Anna Baumer Community Center and Arts and Crafts Building.
The city charges additional fees for gatherings requiring power boxes or water connections.
