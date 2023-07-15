Work continues on the renovation of Paducah’s Robert Cherry Civic Center on Park Avenue. The Paducah City Commission met Tuesday and approved a contract revision with Midstates Construction for the project.
Amie Clark, Paducah Parks and Recreation director, said this project aims to repair the facilities, rehabilitate the community center area and provide office space to relocate the Parks & Recreation Department’s administrative workers. The civic center sustained damage after a three-vehicle traffic crash in September 2022. Clark said the project costs roughly $1.5 million.
Crews started working on the project in April and uncovered items requiring contract modifications. Clark said these changes include an undersized electrical transfer switch, which must be improved because the facility will act as an emergency operations center during a disaster. Clark said other renovations include light fixtures, new flooring, an updated front desk and a catering-style kitchen.
“Renovations are long overdue,” Clark said. “The center needed renovations for a while, and a part of that process is looking into updating our reservation policy and fees, which will be updated simultaneously.”
Despite these changes, the project is on track, and the facility is projected to be completed by the middle of December. Clark shared that the city is looking at plans on repaving the parking lot before reopening the civic center.
“The parking lot was not a part of the project’s original scope,” Clark said. “So, we’re going back and getting quotes to see what that will look like.”
Clark said city officials are committed to completing this project on time and within budget, and they hope to host people in the updated facility later this year.
