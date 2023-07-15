Work continues on the renovation of Paducah’s Robert Cherry Civic Center on Park Avenue. The Paducah City Commission met Tuesday and approved a contract revision with Midstates Construction for the project.

Amie Clark, Paducah Parks and Recreation director, said this project aims to repair the facilities, rehabilitate the community center area and provide office space to relocate the Parks & Recreation Department’s administrative workers. The civic center sustained damage after a three-vehicle traffic crash in September 2022. Clark said the project costs roughly $1.5 million.

