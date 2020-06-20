The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department has “virtual summer camp ideas” to help families plan for a camping weekend without leaving home.
Those ideas, like a craft project using construction and tissue paper, twigs, a tea light and a clear plastic cup to make a campfire craft, can be found at www.paducayky.gov/recre ation-home.
For other virtual summer camp ideas go to paducahky.gov/day -camps to find activity schedules and descriptions posted each week with different themes.
