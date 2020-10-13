By SUN STAFF
Paducah’s Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating pumpkins this week with the Great Pumpkin Watch.
Anyone can participate by carving or decorating pumpkins and submitting a picture for a chance to win a prize. Photos can be submitted through Oct. 17 to the Great Pumpkin Watch event page on the department’s Facebook account.
Those interested should use the hashtag #greatpumpkinwatch on their photo.
More pumpkin-related things will be a part of the Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers’ Market Saturday, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
People are also invited to take photos underneath the pumpkin-themed balloon archway at the Farmers’ Market between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and post them on Facebook using the same hashtag.
For more information, visit www.paducahky.gov or call 270-444-8508.
