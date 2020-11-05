The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is holding an online version of the annual Paducah Homegrown Holiday Market.
“Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, holding an indoor holiday market would increase the risk of spreading the virus,” Special Events Superintendent Molly Johnson said.
“We are trying to protect our friends and family, while creatively offering the community access to our incredible market vendors.”
Farmers’ Market vendors that participated in the regular market season were invited to participate in the online market. Through Dec. 12, the public is invited to visit the online market event page on Facebook. Once on the event page, click the “discussion” tab to see all of the posts. Vendors will post products, links to websites, contact information, pictures and more.
“Please check the event page often since vendors will be posting daily,” Johnson stated. “Plus, if there is something you see or want, comment on the item or message the seller to continue with the purchase process. This online market, which will last for several weeks, will help you find those unique gifts that are perfect for the holidays.”
This is the sixth year for the department to organize a holiday market. For more information, contact mtjohn son@paducahky.gov or phone 270-444-8508.
