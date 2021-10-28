McCracken County residents can kick off their Halloween weekend Saturday with a new downtown Paducah event, involving pop-up “parklets.”
“Parking Day” is planned for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in downtown, where several businesses and organizations will create different pop-up spaces in parking spots, or parklets, for customers and other visitors to check out.
“’Parking Day’ is actually a national movement to look at public on-street parking spaces as opportunities for the public to use and enjoy,” Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt told The Sun. “... Reactivate spaces for tiny parks and outdoor dining, shops and public art.”
She said this is done in multiple cities across the U.S. and it’s been going on for several years.
“The Main Street Design Committee actually brought this idea to the city — to say we should do this here,” Axt added. “So, this is the inaugural ‘Parking Day’ for the city of Paducah. We are working with 10 downtown businesses to take parking spaces and convert them into public use.”
The participating businesses or organizations will design their parking space and program it as they see fit, Axt said.
“The idea is to make it really flexible and also quick — so it goes up, it gets installed that morning, and then it’s also taken down in the evening,” she said.
According to the city, the 10 participating businesses or organizations are: the River Discovery Center, Barrel and Bond, Forever Pampered, the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, Selcouth, HOME2, Wildhair Studio’s Rock Shop, Tuscan Rose, the Columbia Theatre and MAKE Paducah.
Lainie Wedgewood, an associate at Wildhair Studio’s Rock Shop, said the business is excited about Parking Day. It’s located at 311 Broadway.
“We’re going to have a little tent set up out there,” she told The Sun.
“We’re going to be offering healing energy work, chakra balancing, vibrational tune-ups, intuitive readings. We’ll have our medium here doing sessions inside the store and we’re going to have a place to light a candle for ancestors. We’ll have some treats and then we’ll have some sales going on.”
Meanwhile, MAKE Paducah owner Kijsa Housman said she’s always up for anything that “they’re going to try that’s going to promote downtown and small business.” Her business is located at 628 Broadway.
“We are doing a pop-up painting with ‘monster blocks’ that is a fundraiser for Family Service Society, so you can come here — the kids can do it, adults can do it. It’s just a donation of canned goods or a $5 donation to Family Service Society,” she told The Sun.
As the holiday season approaches, shoppers can keep their eyes peeled for more downtown Paducah events, as many activities are coming up in November and December. They include “First Friday Happy Hour,” a holiday open house, a Small Business Saturday event after Thanksgiving, and more.
