Parker goes from fishing for bass to welding with gas

When Carson Parker considered a program to study at the Four Rivers Career Academy, he got help from his uncle, who teaches welding at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. Now, Parker finds himself in his second year of studying welding at Four Rivers.
The Fulton County High School junior is this week’s Associated General Contractors Technical Center Student of the Week.
Asked why he chose welding as a field of study, Parker gave credit to his uncle, Lee Wells.
“My uncle is a welding teacher at Logan County High School,” he said. “He got me into it. I really enjoy welding and all the different procedures.”
Parker said he wants to continue studying welding after he graduates from high school at Lincoln Tech in Nashville, adding he would enjoy being a pipeline welder and fabricator.
“I’d like to have my own welding shop and (fabrication) shop,” he said.
Parker is a member of the FCHS golf team and the bass fishing club. His welding instructor, Will Greer, is the fishing club coach.
Greer talked about some of the welding projects in Parker’s class.
“This year, we finished up a grill for a guy, a smoker,” he said. “There is a hunting club here that is pretty big, and we built a Porta-Potty for them. We built a hay rack for a guy for his livestock.
“In class, we’ve been working on different position of welding. He is an excellent, excellent MIG (metal inert gas) welder.”
Greer said Parker adapts well to different projects and his work has a high quality.
“He’s got a knack for it,” he said. “He picks up on everything really quickly. If you run into a problem, he wants to learn exactly how to do it so he can do it the same and get better each day.”
Greer said there are some things that fishers can use to become good welders.
“The biggest thing is being adaptive,” he said. “When you’re fishing competitively, you have to be able to take your conditions and see what you want to do and see if it will work, adapting to what the conditions are and what the fish are doing.
“(Parker) has that. That’s the biggest thing, being able to overcome what you need to do to get the job done.”
Parker is the son of Tamra and Chad Parker of Hickman.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Four Rivers Career Academy serves students from Fulton, Fulton County and Hickman County high schools. It is located at Fulton County High School.
Along with welding, it offers programs in automotive machine and repairs, business management, entrepreneurship, graphics, media, health science and information technology.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the western Kentucky.
This article was edited at 9:25 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2021, by David Snow.
