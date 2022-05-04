Of the three McCracken County Commissioner seats, only one will be on Republican primary ballots on May 17. Second District Commissioner Jeff Parker is running for a second term in office, and is facing a challenger in former longtime Paducah city commissioner Richard Abraham.
Parker was first elected to serve on the fiscal court in 2018. Parker said he is a conservative, and has been proud to represent the conservative values of the community. In addition to his political background, Parker said he has served on multiple community service boards, serves as an elder at his church and is also a small business owner.
“I have a very vested interest in seeing McCracken County succeed and grow,” Parker said.
Abraham served multiple terms on the Paducah City Commission between 2000 and 2020. Abraham said he is involved in the community and has been involved with working with intercity youth and ministry groups. He was first inspired to seek public office in 2000 after watching a group of city commissioners not ask any questions about a potential emergency youth shelter in Paducah that Abraham said he would have asked.
“I enjoyed serving,” Abraham said. “That’s something that I always tried to impart on our girls, is that wherever you live, be involved on some level.”
Parker said that this current fiscal court has had a successful first term despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic brought, and said the county has made progress in terms of economic development. Specifically, Parker said projects like the outdoor sports complex, Barkley Regional Airport improvements and North Friendship Road are some projects in progress that he wants to see completed in the next four years.
“I think the county is doing good. I think we’ve set it on a course, on a good path. We want to keep this course, but we also want to move the county forward, and I think we’re set to do that in the next four years,” Parker said.
In Abraham’s time with the city commission, he said he worked closely with the county on numerous issues. Paducah taxpayers also pay taxes to McCracken County, and Abraham said he wants to continue speaking up on the taxpayer’s behalf. Abraham said he has a record of not being afraid to speak up, ask questions and vote against some of his colleagues when the situation called for it, but wants to continue progress on the county’s ongoing projects.
“I just want to reassure voters out there that if I’m elected, I won’t do anything to destroy or to hamper that momentum. I totally understand where the county wants to go, and so I will be right in step with that,” Abraham said.
If he is reelected, Parker said he wants continue the work that has been done to the county afloat financially. When he first took office, Parker said the county was one month away from insolvency. Now, the county has now built up a reserve in its general fund to keep the county financially stable. Additionally, Parker said he is looking forward to developing the Triple Rail Site to draw an industry to the site, including using $14 million allotted in the state budget for road access to the site.
Parker said his number one priority, like the other county commissioners, is the safety of the citizens of McCracken County.
“We made very big strides, and a lot of leeway in the pay structure at the sheriff’s department and the jail. I would like to see us keep moving in a positive direction on that,” Parker said.
Abraham said revenue streams such as the transient room tax are a way for the county to bring in more money without burdening residents with higher taxes. With upcoming county projects like the outdoor sports complex, airport terminal project and improvements to the E911 system, Abraham said municipal bonds might be necessary, but that the county should be careful as to not hamper future fiscal courts.
Abraham also wants to bring jobs to the county, but added that the county should be clear about whether it is searching for trade jobs or jobs that require a college education.
“There isn’t anything, really, on the table that I haven’t had a part in, already, to some degree,” Abraham said. “I think if folks look back and see how I handle myself in certain situations, they would find that to their liking.”
There is no Democratic primary for the Second District Commissioner seat.
The Paducah Sun will be featuring candidates who are running for public office in McCracken County and who will be in contested primary races on Election Day, May 17, along with candidates who are running for state representative offices who will represent portions of McCracken County.
