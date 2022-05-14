MAYFIELD — Anderson Park on Sixth Street is once again full of trees after being destroyed in December. Community members of Mayfield came together on Thursday for the re-dedication of the park.
Along with the 23 cherry trees planted in remembrance of those lives lost on Dec. 10, new benches, landscaping, repaired sculptures, and a new fountain now around the newly rebuilt park.
“I hope you realize what you’ve done for us. The following morning of the tornado, I was on the corner two blocks from here. When the sun came up, I stepped out and looked northward. And I say this all the time, but it just looked like matchsticks. Everything was gone,” said Mayor Kathy O’Nan. “The significance of this is twofold with it honoring our founding family, but also being in this spot where so much was destroyed. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done for our community.”
After introducing herself and those in attendance, O’Nan invited former Mayfield Mayor Teresa Cantrell to speak. During her time as mayor, Anderson Park was built.
“During my second term as mayor, one of my goals was to incorporate more pocket parks into some of the neighborhoods. It was a part of our strategic plan. We were just doing it really as property became available or as money and help became available,” said Cantrell. “Originally, this site right here was not on my list. But as the property’s fate changed, it became an opportunity to capture Mayfield’s beginning.”
Cantrell recalls sitting with Martha Anderson, her cats rubbing along her legs as she told many stories about growing up in Mayfield, and her favorite memories within the house that used to stand where Anderson Park is now located.
“So I contacted my friend, and Mayfield native Albert Nelson, a nationally known sculptor, and commissioned him with yet another project for his beloved Mayfield and not knowing that time it would be his last, for his hometown,” said Cantrell. “These columns were his idea, his design, and created by his hands and I remember like it was yesterday being down here with him and watching him work.”
Closing, Cantrell paraphrased one of her favorite scriptures found in Isiah 61:3.
“He gives beauty for ashes and strength for fear, gladness for mourning, and peace for despair,” she said. “Thanks again to any of you who had a part in this beauty that is here on this site. And for your help in the healing and rebuilding process.”
O’Nan received a call from Greg Martin, director of the organization known as D.R.A.W., Disaster Relief at Work. He was wanting to do a landscaping project for the City of Mayfield. Though prior to this, Martin and his crew were in Mayfield at daybreak on Dec. 11, donating their time and resources to anyone and everyone they could.
Prior to leaving, Martin received an email from the Gilbert Group Law Firm out of Texas stating they wanted to help the community of Mayfield.
“I talked to Kathy and she mentioned Anderson Park, and how much she loved Anderson Park and how she would eat lunch, come down here and have lunch,” said Martin. “The park was such a serene area, and it’s an area that maybe doesn’t have as much red tape.”
Martin put together a budget, thinking that there was no way that Gilbert Group would agree to do such a project without knowing a soul in Mayfield. However, they quickly agreed and D.R.A.W got to work.
“I love this park because it’s got the history of your wonderful city,” said Martin. “A lot of times in the creation story, God would break things up, and then build something better. I’m a believer that as tragic and as awful as five months ago was, I believe that redemption can happen here in this town, in relationships and businesses, in commerce and across the state. I’m a believer that in the midst of tragic times, that redemption is real, it’s possible.”
Craig Litherland, CEO of Gilbert Law, first traveled from Texas to view what they had donated towards, and to congratulate Mayfield on all of the progress so far.
“You know, Kathy had a vision that if we could rebuild this park, that would be meaningful to the community, it’d be a meaningful symbol of the fact that we’re going to rebuild and we will come back. The fact that the Garden Club was willing to commit to put time and energy and effort into this, and to maintain that after it was done. For me, that was a ratification that the vision made sense,” said Litherland. “You know, when somebody first suggested that the help we could provide was to rebuild a park that’s gone I was a little confused. However, there was an explanation of the kind of symbol that it would be, and the fact that other people were willing to support that was kind of the reason that ratified it.”
In closing, O’Nan thanked the Mayfield Graves County Laurel Oak Garden Club, which continues to maintain all public landscaping throughout Mayfield, all public city officials, D.R.A.W., and the Gilbert Law Firm.
“I hope when you think of Mayfield, you remember sitting here today and the words that were said in our gratitude to you for giving us this green beautiful spot that will forever be because of you,” said O’Nan. “Thank you so very much. Thank you all for coming. Coming toward this place anytime is a blessing, it’s truly a place of beauty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.