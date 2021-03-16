MAYFIELD — Honoring a tragic loss with a positive addition: That's what the Mayfield community did last week during a ceremony to unveil a bench in honor of Kjae and Kycohn Milliken.
Kentucky State Police said the two boys and their mother were killed by their father before he killed himself last year — Kyle Milliken, 41, of Mayfield, shot and killed his wife, Ashley P. Milliken, 35, and their two sons, in their home on Smith’s Lane.
The bench is located in Kess Creek Park. It includes the names and pictures of both boys.
After it was unveiled, people paused to remember them.
One of the organizers said he doesn't think the community will ever be the same again.
"The two boys, everybody you see here, they were part of our family. They were with us pretty much daily, and they were basically like my sons and not just like friends," Ronald Brinegar said.
Thursday's bench ceremony comes a few months after the community gathered to release balloons in the same park to honor the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.