CAIRO, Ill. — What’s next? That question tonight from a concerned community after the closing of the only head start center in Cairo, Illinois. The Southern 7 Health Department said it’s due to structural issues. An inspection of the building showed the roof, walls and flooring are a danger to the children. Fixing the issues would cost Southern 7 more than $1 million.
The center will officially close Aug. 4 and, on Wednesday, the health department held a meeting to answer questions after the announcement. Tensions were so high that the board ended it early. This left many parents upset, disappointed and still with many unanswered questions.
“Southern 7 didn’t have a million dollars to do the renovations and I don’t suppose anybody else in the is room does to because if they did, please come tell me,” said Southern 7 Heath Department Executive Director Rhonda Ray.
A full room and high emotions as community members and parents searched for answers about Cairo’s Head Start program closing. Kaneesha Mallory was in the front row. She said Head Start means a lot to her and her 3-year-old daughter.
“Because the teachers and the staff are friendly, they welcome you in,” she said.
But the meeting with Southern 7’s staff and board offered no answers for her.
“I was not for it, I won’t. I just want to say I was disgusted,” said Mallory.
Ray said the meeting did not go as planned. They hoped to discuss a possible new location in Cairo.
“We were desperately looking for a place and we were hoping from this meeting that we can get them on board to help us look and that didn’t happen,” Ray said.
She said now all it can do is try to move forward.
“We need help to find a good building to put these children in. Those children are in a building that is not safe and we want them to be safe,” Ray said.
Mallory hopes the board will do the right thing for her daughter and other children like her. “We’re not going nowhere. We’re going to keep fighting for our community,” said Mallory.
In the meantime, Southern 7 said it’s working to arrange transportation for children who will now attend Head Start in Mounds or Tamms, Illinois.
