CAIRO, Ill. — What’s next? That question tonight from a concerned community after the closing of the only head start center in Cairo, Illinois. The Southern 7 Health Department said it’s due to structural issues. An inspection of the building showed the roof, walls and flooring are a danger to the children. Fixing the issues would cost Southern 7 more than $1 million.

The center will officially close Aug. 4 and, on Wednesday, the health department held a meeting to answer questions after the announcement. Tensions were so high that the board ended it early. This left many parents upset, disappointed and still with many unanswered questions.

