Sidewalks on Broadway in downtown Paducah were packed Monday morning as families lined up the street from Second Street to 17th Street for the 47th annual West Kentucky Labor Day Parade Monday morning.
This was the first Labor Day Parade in downtown Paducah since 2019, with the last two years being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The celebration continued at Carson Park into the afternoon, with attendees celebrating the holiday with live music and food, along with fun options for kids and families such as bouncing on inflatables, riding on the Lone Oak Lions Club train and getting treated to a free carriage ride around the Carson Park horse track courtesy of John’s Pass Carriage Service.
Hundreds participated in the roughly hour-long parade processional, representing 11 local labor unions as well as community groups, veteran’s groups, the Paducah Tilghman Band of Blue and several local and statewide political candidates.
Cars, floats, pickup trucks, a horse carriage, semi and utility trucks, hot rods and custom vehicles and even a Paducah Fire engine made their way over a dozen blocks in star-spangled glory celebrating Labor Day and all of the work union workers put into their jobs on a daily basis.
Lucky young attendees were treated to free candy and goodies being rained down upon them from those riding and walking beside parade floats, and some even chased down unclaimed bubble gum, lollipops and other sweets piling up along the curb of Broadway.
Labor Day Parade Coordinator David Yates said he was pleased with this year’s turnout for both the parade and Labor Day celebration at Carson Park.
This year’s grand marshals were Paducahans J.W. Cleary and Benny Heady who rode in a horse-drawn carriage at the front of the parade procession. Yates said Heady, a longtime member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 184 of Paducah, and Cleary, whom Yates described as a proponent of labor and labor unions, said the two men are both friends of local labor and embody what it means to support local skilled trade workers and labor.
Although total union member numbers have declined throughout the United States, Yates said the labor movement is still “pretty strong” in western Kentucky, and highlighted workers in Calvert City as a strong contingent of Paducah’s several local unions. Unions with chapters in Paducah represent a variety of trades and fields, including plumbing and steamfitting, electric, steel, iron, operating engineers, sheet metal workers, insulators, millwrights, carpenters and other laborers.
Not only were the workers marching in the parade procession, but many spouses and children of laborers marched along with them.
Derek Sanders, business manager for Local 184 of Paducah, said unions and the workers’ rights unions have fought to benefit more than just the person who is a union member.
“The union is not just about [workers]. They also support our families, all the way down the bloodline,” Sanders said.
Floats were judged on site at the parade, and some local groups received awards for their parade participation. This year’s best float went to the United Steelworkers Local 550. Most Enthusiastic group went to the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers Local 816, and most participation went to Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.