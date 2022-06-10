Wasps are supposedly good for the environment, but many people including me have always had adversarial relationships with them.
Paper wasps, we are told, help us by preying on troublesome insects, eating such as the larvae of beetles that damage crops. On the other hand, I’d have to classify wasps themselves as troublesome insects. They might not damage crops, but they can and do inflict considerable pain with their venom and their abdomen/butt-loaded stingers that inject it.
Paper wasps are a distinct set of stinging insects represented by more than 20 species in America. These critters of the Polistes genus seem dominated by three species hereabouts: common brown wasps, red wasps and common paper wasps.
All these range about ¾-inch long with that skinny “wasp waist” and they sport two pairs of smoky, translucent blackish wings.
The common brown wasps are what I see most often, and their bodies are, indeed, a dark brown. Red wasps, a smidgen larger than the others, are identifiable with a body that is rusty to orangey in color, much more vivid than the common browns.
The so-called common paper wasp is a species that I don’t find as common here, although the literature suggests these are ubiquitous. These are similar to the browns and reds, but common paper wasps have yellow bands contrasting with rusty brown to black body color. The coloration suggests both hornets and yellowjackets, but this paper wasp is neither of those.
Don’t call these critters bees just because they are flying insects that can sting. If you can differentiate between cows and horses, do the same for wasps and bees.
Bees are fatter, fuzzier and they aren’t so punitive. Wasps have that skinny connector between thorax and abdomen, and the wasp’s abdomen is more streamlined than that of a bee.
Bees are slower to trigger into defense. They aren’t nearly so likely to sting, and the honeybee is especially reluctant to sting because it can only sting once, and should it be forced to attack you, it dies. (People would behave better if they faced the same consequences.)
Paper wasps, meanwhile, are much more aggressive in defending their nests, even when a presumed threat is not attacking or maybe even unaware of the nest. You can blunder into the wrong place, into some proximity to a wasp nest, and incur their wrath quite innocently.
Even worse, a wasp can and will sting repeatedly if it thinks something or someone possibly could be a threat. They are rather hair-trigger with that venom load.
The only comprehensive work on pain levels from insect stings, “The Sting of the Wild” by biologist Justin D. Schmidt, ranks the discomfort of 83 insect stings on a scale of 1-4. These range from a mild 1 level pain of such as a sweat bee to a shocking jolt at the pain level of 4 from such as a bullet ant, which is often described as feeling like being shot.
Schmidt finds paper wasp stings in the middle range of pain, from 2 to 3 on the agony scale, with the red wasp being the worst of those at the 3 level. The only saving grace there is that the pain tends to fade after only about 15 minutes of the sting.
We run into bigger trouble with these wasps because they are social, meaning that they live in groups centered around a communal nest. Nests are made by chewing wood pulp, mixing it with wasp slobber, to form a kind of paper (paper wasps, right?). The grayish paper product is shaped into individual hexagonal cells, each of which is devoted to hatching a new wasp.
A fertilized queen wasp, the only variety to hibernate and survive winter, starts a nest in the spring. At first, only a very few cells are formed. From these, female work wasps are hatched. These take over nest building and allow the queen to concentrate on laying eggs.
A tiny nest that appears in the spring can grow to one shaped like an inverted umbrella with dozens of cells by late summer to early fall when expansion peaks. Routinely, a mature nest colony may contain 30 to 40 individual wasps, but some are known to grow to be home base for hundreds of testy residents.
Wasps love to found nests under overhangs in man-made structures, locations that shelter the fragile nests from rain. They also like thick foliage of shrubs typically found around human homes.
We often take exception to wasp nests in such places and try to eliminate those nests. Most certainly, the wasps take exception to that. Many stings that occur are administered to those who are intent on destroying nests.
Yet, proximity to nests is all that is required to trigger some defensive wasp action. Sometimes wasps build under siding or other home materials, leaving the nests hidden. Walk under one of these covert nests, however, and female workers/guards (the ones with stingers) may assume that you are looking to attack, and they may strike preemptively.
When I’m in full war mode against paper wasps, I’ll go after them with one of those directional wasp-specific insecticide sprays and a badminton racquet to fend off counter-attackers. The best bet is to spray a nest at night after they have bedded down.
Better yet, every queen that can be eliminated in early spring is a nest prevented.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
