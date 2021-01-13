A pair of Reliable Glass of Paducah workers guide a pane of glass into the front display of the Carson Center on Tuesday in downtown Paducah. Each of the performing arts center’s 42 windows will be replaced over the next three weeks due to a manufacturing defect with the glass. Over the last 17 years the windows have become occluded, Carson Center executive director Mary Katz told the Sun, and are at risk of leaking into the wooden support structure they rest on. The cost of the replacement and installation of the windows will be paid for out of the Carson Center’s maintenance fund due to the warranty on the windows having already expired.
Pane and crane
