Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians drawing federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefits to rejoin the workforce before those programs expire Sept. 6.
“With a surging economy and job opportunities available throughout the commonwealth, there isn’t a valid reason why any Kentuckian who wants a job shouldn’t be able to find one,” Beshear said.
Federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefit programs expire nationwide on Sept. 6. Unemployment insurance claimants in Kentucky will no longer be able to claim benefits from the following programs after that date:
• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation.
• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, including the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers.
• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted.
• Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.
Claimants participating in those programs will receive an email from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance about those benefit programs ending.
Choosing not to end pandemic unemployment benefits prematurely in the commonwealth has helped Kentuckians who lack access to child care at a time when students can’t be in school during summer months, Beshear said.
He also said those benefits continue to pump $34 million each week into grocery stores, restaurants and retail establishments in our communities across the state.
Anyone needing job seeker assistance can contact their nearest Kentucky Career Center office for more details on available jobs in their area. Aside from job leads, KCC staff can also provide job search assistance, apprenticeship opportunities, vocational rehabilitation, adult education and training resources.
Kentuckians who are having difficulty paying rent and utilities can seek assistance through the Team Kentucky Eviction Relief Fund.
