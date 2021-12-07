Palmer: Shively making 'tremendous growth' in diversity training

Edward L. Palmer Sr. is leading the diversity training with Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively and said he can see the progress that Shively is making.
Palmer is the pastor of the Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff. He also developed an organization called The Messenger, where he serves as a certified diversity trainer, having worked with the school districts in Lyon, Kenton and Shelby counties, among several other clients in the judicial system and the business world.
Palmer’s work with Shively began soon after a 2002 photo surfaced on Oct. 10, 2020, showing Shively in a Halloween setting in blackface and wearing a gold necklace, a Paducah Tilghman High School football shirt and a do-rag.
At the time the photo was taken, Shively was a teacher and football coach at Paducah Tilghman.
The school board voted on Dec. 11 — one year ago this Saturday — to keep Shively in his position as superintendent and to have him take 40 days of unpaid leave for diversity training.
Enter Palmer.
Palmer said the training deals a lot with having conversations about difficult topics like race relations and diversity.
“I think it is a willingness to get people to a place where they’re willing to have these uncomfortable conversations,” he said. “I think the greatest need is trying to make these conversations palatable enough for people to stay in the room and open their minds to really engage in some meaningful dialogue.”
Palmer said Shively’s training is going well in the first of two years’ worth of sessions.
“He and I have met practically every month since January, and we’ve spent over 66 hours together,” he said. “I’ve seen tremendous growth, tremendous comfort in his willingness to have these difficult conversations.
“We’ve covered practically everything related to racial and ethnic disparities, cultural diversity, understanding the intersectionality of race and culture and how to avoid those cultural collisions. We’ve done that historical journey about slavery and the history of racism in this country and its inevitable impact on present day.”
At the Oct. 18 school board meeting, board member James Hudson asked how the board would know how effective the diversity training was. Palmer said he takes a data-driven approach to measure progress in his training sessions.
“I would say the willingness to look at that data through what I call a racial lens or a gender-specific lens or whatever those marginalized populations may be and let the data inform you as to whether or not certain populations are experiencing a disparate impact in some of your policies and practices,” he said.
“The willingness to do that, to me, is progress. A lot of folks don’t want to look at the data, they don’t want to know what they don’t know. So, the willingness to say, ‘Let’s look through our data through a racial lens,’ ‘Let’s look at our data through a cultural lens,’ ‘Let’s look at it through an equity lens and see if there are inequities in populations.’ That’s a big step.”
Palmer said other means of measuring progress would be if an organization is willing to do an analysis of which policies and practices could be contributing to the inequities.
“The last (measurement) would be a willingness to change, to reconstruct the institutional framework to bring about the equity we want,” he said. “I always walk into this space of having conversations…with this basic belief: That everybody wants the best that their system has to offer for all of their clients.
“My challenge to them is to pull your data and see if you’re meeting that goal. Once you realize that the data suggests that there are consistencies in who experiences the best versus who experiences the worst — once you see that, then take on the challenge of system analysis, policy analysis, practice analysis, awareness training for your staff to try to mitigate those inequities that you’re seeing.”
Palmer said Shively is willing to look at data and address the disparities.
“He’s willing to look at his staffing compared to the population of his students and see if there are inequities in the population of staffing versus student populations,” he said. “To me, that’s progress, and to the degree that systems are willing to look at how they are constructed and whether or not the current construct gives them the equity they want and their willingness to identify that it’s not, and therefore, reconstruct something that comes to a more equitable outcome.
“To me, that’s progress, and I think he’s there. Now, I’ve not been involved in some of the system work, but I hope that whatever’s going on with the system work and the equity audit that (the University of Kentucky) may be doing marries up with his experience with me.”
The equity audit presented at the Nov. 15 board meeting by the UK Education and Civil Rights Initiative addressed several racial gaps in achievement, including access to Advance Placement classes in high school, which begins in class placement at the elementary school level.
“Until we’re willing to go back and look at those decisions and challenge those decisions by saying, ‘At a disproportionate rate, we’re doing this, this and this to this population versus this population,’ the first thing everybody wants to do is say, ‘Well, I’m not a racist; race has nothing to do with it,’ ” Palmer said. “But, the data suggests that race does have something to do with it — maybe not in your intentional decision-making processes, but maybe implicit bias plays a role in your expectations for certain students versus others.”
Palmer said people should not look at the 2002 photo and assume Shively is like that today.
“I think that argument doesn’t hold weight with anybody’s individual experience,” he said. “I’m 58 years old. To say that how I am at 58 is exactly how I was at 38 is crazy. I have learned so much in the last 20 years.
“I think it’s very possible to get beyond that if we recognize that, sometimes, what we do in our 20s, we grow out of. … We all mature and we change, and I think we should look at the achievements and accomplishments of the last 20 years.”
