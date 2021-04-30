Mitchell Cotton has always been interested in carpentry, even though his classroom instruction did not begin until last year at the Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center.
“It was more natural,” the Graves County High School senior said of his interest that started several years ago. “I’ve always like building wooden projects out of pallets. What I do is strip them and use that wood to build things for my mother.”
His mother, Sandy Roman, still has many of those pallet pieces today, said Cotton, this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week.
Cotton took ag-related courses his first two years in high school, before joining Kevin Hutchens’ carpentry classes.
“He’s a really good student. He doesn’t mind working, and he has a lot of pride in what he does. I’ve just had him to two years, I wish it was three,” Hutchens said.
Cotton currently has a full-time mowing job which he plans to stick with after high school, while taking night classes at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“Eventually, I want to become my own contractor,” he said.
Cotton said good hand-eye coordination is important “since you’re dealing with tools and a lot of cutting,” along with math skills and being a leader “because there’s a lot of things you’re going to have to take control of.”
Hutchens said Cotton took a leadership role in building a mini-pantry for Farmington Elementary, where residents can drop off food items and people who need them can pick them up. The class also worked on completing a silhouette memorial in honor of his (Hutchens) uncle who died in World War I.
“Attention to detail is a large part of construction and carpentry,” he said. “He wants his stuff to look right. Pride in your work is something that everybody needs.”
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, automative technology, electricity, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
