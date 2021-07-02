Lake Barkley is the site of several vacation and rental properties, and the new ownership of The Palisades on Lake Barkley brings renewed interest to the area and summer holidays, especially after a COVID-19 lockdown year.
A ribbon-cutting last Thursday marked the grand reopening of the Palisades, a lakefront vacation property.
Eddyville residents Emily and Ryan Fackler, and parents Steve and Marcia Fackler, acquired the Palisades property and business in April.
The property is located at 1564 Palisades Drive, Eddyville. It includes boat docks, a multitude of lodging, sports courts and fields, and other private amenities.
“The Palisades has been part of our Lake Barkley community for many years, and we are delighted to see the excitement and investment into our community from the Fackler family,” said Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Deb Domke.
Emily said her vision includes being “part of someone’s awesome memory.” She is interested in offering reunions, weddings, and other social gatherings at the Palisades. Steve, Emily’s father-in-law, is adamant about guaranteeing a meticulous and safe stay. To achieve this, the Facklers hired Kane Enterprises and tasked them with managing the property.
“My grandpa used to rent here so, I knew the magic of the property,” Emily said.
Emily holds on to fond memories of the Palisades; she frequently visited as a child. After returning to Lyon County from Louisville, she said she felt compelled to turn the Palisades into a generational asset.
As a real estate developer, Emily would like to build relationships with nearby vacation rental properties and Eddyville and Kuttawa businesses.
“I think that’s special in our town because everybody wants everyone to be successful,” Emily said.
She said a large portion of travelers is from surrounding states. She also mentioned that some companies have consistently returned for three decades — including herself.
“I think people have shifted their priorities and the ways they want to spend time with their families,” Emily said. “That’s another reason that I think all of these resorts and lodges are becoming really successful this year.”
Emily and ownership are launching a new website soon, and renovations are planned for later in the year — some cosmetic upgrades have been made. The Palisades is not hosting July 4 celebrations. Emily said the first year of ownership is reserved for learning and making gradual adjustments.
Nearby Fourth of July celebrations include the Kentucky Lake’s Big Bang Fireworks show at Moors Resort and Marina and the Friends Of Lake Barkley State Resort Park fireworks display, both happening July 3.
