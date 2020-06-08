Two Paducahans were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Saturday.
Joseph Colella, 41, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine; operating a vehicle on a suspended/revoked license; disregarding a stop sign; no registration plates; and the purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tabatha Ward, 34, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine, and purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a black Chevrolet truck driven by Colella around 5:10 p.m. on Little Avenue, when it was discovered that he was driving with a suspended license, according to a news release.
Further investigation and a search of the vehicle revealed a digital scale and suspected methamphetamine. Ward, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have a syringe on her person containing suspected methamphetamine.
Both Colella and Ward were placed under arrest and transported to McCracken County Jail.
