Across the nation, people have seen the price of gas explode in the last two weeks and continue to increase.
The price increase has been linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 and the threat of the United States banning — if not the actual ban — of gas products from Russia.
On Feb. 24, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Kentucky was $3.24, according to GasBuddy.com. On Friday, it was $3.75, and on Tuesday, it was $4.03.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said he expects the national average to go well past the record of $4.10, set in July 2008.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” he said.
“Forget the $4-per-gallon mark; the nation will soon set new all-time record highs, and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond.
“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”
According to GasBuddy.com the price of a gallon of gasoline in Paducah on Tuesday ranged from $3.769 to $3.999.
(Gas prices listed in this article include the 0.9 cents as given on gas pumps. $3.999 is the same as $3.99 9/10.)
Of the 30 Paducah gas stations listed, six were between $3.769 and $3.799, 14 were between $3.809 and $3.899 and 10 were between $3.909 and $3.999.
All four of the locations in Metropolis, Illinois, ranged from $4.199 to $4.599.
Local residents who were putting gas in their vehicles on Tuesday talked to The Sun about their impression of the sharp rise in gas prices.
“Honestly, these gas prices are crazy,” said Mikayla Calkins. “I mean, I see everywhere that they keep going up and up. We can’t do anything about it.
“The sign (at the gas station) when I was pulling in said $3.79, and then, it changed as soon as I pulled in (to $3.89). That was the lowest (price) I’d seen. I drove around all over town.”
Reggie Tubbs is a port captain for the Hines Furlong Line in Paducah, and he said the price increase will affect more than just the everyday driver.
“We need to get (oil) back home and be drilling in the pipeline here,” he said. “We have three fuel vendors right here in the Paducah area, and you have two fuel vendors for the (river) towing industry in the Cairo-Wickliffe-Columbus-Belmont area. It’s impacting everybody here.
“At the end of the day, diesel fuel is going up, and semis hauling stuff — it’s affecting us all.”
Shawntae Coffie said he has two vehicles, both of which take premium gasoline, which costs the most of the three grades of gas.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “It’s rough, but you’ve got to get from Point A to Point B.”
