PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is working on getting things back on track with its Human Rights Commission, with Thursday marking their first meeting since March of 2020.
The HRC is in charge of investigating acts of discrimination in the city, whether it involves housing, a workplace or a school.
In 2021, after Mayor George Bray took office, only two people were still on that commission. He decided to let their terms expire, which means the commission has been sitting idle since then.
Now, there are seven members: Jana Dawson, Christa Dubrock, Robert Hernandez, Dann Patterson, Irhonda Lovelace, Anthony Walton, and Kimberly Yates.
At Thursday’s meeting, members focused on getting to know each other and the role they play for the community.
“We’ve all kind of stepped into this with a sense of confidence and also a sense of passion but an understanding that this is not going to be easy,” Chairman Robert Hernandez explained.
He said despite all of his previous experience working in human rights, he has one connection that makes him so passionate.
“I myself have had significant experience related to discrimination and being profiled. So, I understand the sensitivity, the frustration and sometimes desperation that occurs for people who feel like their rights have been violated,” he said.
Hernandez says he’s excited for the future of this commission.
“The mayor and the city manager have created a foundation of groups and activities that are going to help the Human Rights Commission do the work that we do,” he said.
Dann Patterson shares that excitement. He was on the previous commission and said he’s ready to work with all the new members.
“I think we got a new day, a new dawn. We got a governor, you’ve got a current mayor who is sensitive to this and who wants to make this effective,” said Patterson.
Mayor George Bray says he hopes the people of Paducah see that and use the commission, especially because he worked hard to bring it back.
“They’re a funnel for people who feel like they’ve been discriminated against. I worked with Commissioner Ray Henderson. We talked a lot about human rights and when to restart it,” said Bray.
Hernandez said overall, he’s ready to begin the work his city hired him to do.
“So citizens of Paducah, come on in. Call us, write to us, contact the city, and we’ll be glad to help,” he said.
Patterson and Hernandez said they are ready to work with the state’s Commission on Human Rights who they’ve already met with once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.