The Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has approved Paducah’s Entertainment Destination Center application, meaning visitors will be able to buy alcoholic to-go drinks from downtown businesses and walk around to enjoy the riverfront, live music and other outdoor activities.
It’s an approval the city of Paducah has worked toward for months.
The EDC plans were presented to the Paducah City Commission earlier this year, and officials later approved an ordinance to establish the downtown EDC in late April. City staff recently installed yellow signs to inform people about the EDC boundaries, in preparation for the state’s license approval.
The city announced the approval on Tuesday afternoon.
“I have received an incredible amount of positive feedback about the development of the downtown Entertainment Destination Center,” Mayor George Bray said, in a city news release.
“Our unique downtown is at the core of Paducah’s identity and having an EDC is another amenity that allows citizens and tourists to enjoy our historic district. It is a tool that will strengthen downtown businesses and restaurants and support their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As previously reported, people will need to follow rules within the EDC.
Customers can buy to-go alcoholic drinks from participating bars and restaurants, but they must use a single-use, specially marked cup. Alcohol is also not allowed in from the outside, and alcohol purchased in the EDC must stay within it. Paducah’s EDC hours are 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
There are 20 eligible bars and restaurants within the EDC, officials said. The city is working to finalize agreements with the participating businesses.
“We have finalized our agreements with the state. All of the approvals are in order. The restaurants are waiting on receiving their cups and, once they have their cups, then they can serve,” Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt told The Sun.
Axt expects that to happen around the second weekend of June.
“It’s going to be kind of a slow rollout, but gradually through June and into the summer, you’ll see more and more restaurants being able to offer this service,” she said.
Paducah Beer Werks owner Todd Blume, who supports the EDC, is “coordinating the procurement” of single-use to-go cups for many participating downtown businesses, according to the city. He told The Sun on Wednesday that cups were ordered weeks ago and he hopes to get them within a week or two.
“I’m thankful that the city took the initiative and pushed and got this taken care of and done,” he said. “I look forward to utilizing it and seeing the growth in Paducah.”
He thinks it’s “very good” for downtown Paducah and the city as a whole.
“We’ll have more opportunities for new events and different types of events that will draw more people in,” he said.
The city also announced that Paducah Bank is sponsoring the EDC, and the bank’s logo will be on the EDC to-go cups. In a city news release, Paducah Bank President Mardie Herndon said the bank “shares in the excitement” of Paducah being designated with an EDC, and the program will provide “new energy and new levels of interest” to downtown shops and restaurants.
“They are sponsoring this program and what that sponsorship offers is that all of our participating bars and restaurants are able to participate in this first year of programming free of charge, so it doesn’t cost them anything to participate because of our sponsorship with Paducah Bank,” Axt said.
The city ordinance set a yearly $250 fee for participating EDC businesses. The state EDC license costs $2,500 annually, city documents indicated.
“We’re so grateful that they continue to support our local businesses, and particularly, our bars and restaurants,” Axt added, regarding Paducah Bank. “We’re just very, very excited about promoting and encouraging people to come downtown this summer, and into the fall.”
Visit the city’s website, paducahky.gov, to learn more about the EDC, as well as frequently asked questions and the EDC boundary map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.