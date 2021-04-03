A more than 50-year tradition in Paducah will be getting underway later this month.
The Paducah Dogwood trail takes people through a nearly 12-mile loop of the city.
Organizers are still working on finalizing the dates for this year, but as of now, the 2021 Dogwood bicycle tour will be on April 18 at 2:30 p.m.
The group will be taking off from BikeWorld in Paducah.
