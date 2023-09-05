Candy showered the streets of Downtown Paducah Monday during the 48th annual West Kentucky Labor Day Parade.
This year’s parade theme was “We are Our Future in Solidarity.” Parade Coordinator David Yates said solidarity means coming together.
“Solidarity starts with us,” Yates said. “We’re the people that create it, and if we can’t stick together, we won’t have it.”
Yates said the parade had 28 participating businesses and organizations with nearly 2,000 attendees. He said they didn’t expect those numbers.
“There were a lot of people out there,” Yates said. “I don’t know how many were in the crowd, but the parade alone had close to 2,000 individuals, which proves our theme means something to many people.”
Parade participants are evaluated based on their level of participation, enthusiasm, and float quality. Nicki Clark, a professional case manager with Cold War Patriots, was one of this year’s judges. As a first-year judge, Clark said she had never seen a parade quite like this one.
“These kids love it,” Clark said. “We got many kids out here participating and collecting candy, and many of our union halls participated today, which is good.”
Clark said no matter the job, laborers are an essential part of the community and economy.
“So today is all about Labor Day and Laborers,” she said. “Everybody you see out here is a laborer in one trade or another, whether they are ironworkers, electricians, steel workers, steam and pipe fitters, or carpenters. This is a big day for them and for us to recognize them and give back to the community.”
Attendees often receive items like teddy bears, toys, and beads and parades. This year, parade-goers received candy by the bucket-load.
Yates said it’s difficult to determine the exact weight or number of candy pieces thrown during the parade. But he did say each business spent approximately $1,000 on candy.
Clark described the experience as an early Halloween, which certainly rang true for siblings Elijah Williamson and Thomas Irwin. This was their sixth consecutive year attending the Labor Day parade, eagerly anticipating the treats thrown from the passing floats. Their persistence paid off as they emerged victorious, clutching two overflowing buckets of bubble gum and two large grocery bags filled with candy.
“There’s no such thing as too much candy,” Irwin said.
This year’s award winners were as follows:
Highest Participation — Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 184, with over 200 participants
Most Enthusiastic — McCracken County Special Olympics
Best Float — The Insulators Union Hall.
