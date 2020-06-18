A Paducah woman is wanted on an assault charge after a Wednesday morning stabbing incident, Paducah police said.
Officers responding to the report of a disturbance on Ashbrook Avenue found a 45-year-old man with a stab wound to his back, the department said in a news release.
The man told officers that his girlfriend, Heather Harp, had stabbed him during an argument.
Police said the man was treated at a local hospital.
Harp left the area before officers arrived, and was last seen on foot in the area of Bridge Street, police said.
Harp is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 116 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Tips can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting “WKY” and the tip to 847411 or via the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app available for Android and iOS devices.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.