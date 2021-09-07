A 34-year-old Paducah woman is facing serious child abuse charges.
Donna Howard was recently arrested on four counts of first-degree criminal abuse, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Online records from the McCracken County Jail Monday indicated Howard’s bond was set at $100,000.
Authorities began investigating complaints of “possible child abuse against four children,” in August, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Detectives concluded Howard, “had abused her children over at least a one-month time span,” authorities said.
The children, ages 5 — 11 years old, were malnourished and severely neglected, authorities said.
“Evidence of past and current abuse was evident on the children, illustrated by injuries that they still sustain from Howard striking them with a wooden board,” according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office said the Department of Community Based Services played a significant part in the investigation “and ultimately removed eight children from Howard’s care.”
