Ruth Williams’ family has been faithfully celebrating her birthday on Jan. 22 since 1980.
With Friday marking No. 104, the family wasn’t gong to let coronavirus concerns corral the annual observation.
“We celebrate mother’s birthday every year, but with COVID and her fragility, we decided to do a socially-distanced parade,” daughter Lisa Wulff said.
Around 12:30 p.m. approximately 30 vehicles carrying family and friends slowly passed through the circular driveway of Williams’ home on Cedar Lane, with horns honking and cards and gifts being carefully passed through rolled down car windows.
Williams greeted each well-wisher with a smile and a wave from her front porch perch.
She admitted being proud and grateful for the birthday event, but added: “I thought they wouldn’t go to so much trouble. When you’re older, you are mindful of that.”
When asked the difference between birthdays No. 103 and 104, “We’ve got more balloons,” she said, smiling.
In an interview with The Sun on the occasion of her 100th birthday, Williams credited her close family with contributing to her good health and sharp mind as well as “taking life as it comes.”
She also said, at 100, weekly yoga sessions helped keep her world “from spinning too fast.”
Williams said she no longer does yoga but, according to Wulff, she kept it up until age 102, when she injured herself doing a tree pose.
A birthday lunch followed the “drive-by” celebration Friday.
When asked what would likely happen after, she offered, “Well, of course you know I’ll be tired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.