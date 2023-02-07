Helen Gaines arrived downtown Saturday in a vintage Packard Limo.
The model, built in 1932, is younger than her.
A 100th birthday celebration recognized Gaines for her charm and personality.
“I’m grateful. It’s a wonderful feeling to have friends,” Gaines said at Max’s Brick Oven Cafe. “Some think they don’t have any, but after 100 years, I’ve got friends.”
Helen Gaines Coiffures, a beauty salon, stood at Eighth and Madison for years.
Some said Gaines knew their parents as clients, colleagues and friends.
“She did my mother’s hair for many, many years,” said Judy Bastani, Brick Oven Cafe owner with Max, her husband. “A wonderful woman. Ageless and sharp as a tack.”
Amy Taylor Nolan, local artist, said Gaines traveled with her stepmother to events. “I’ve heard her name longer than I’ve known her.”
“My father drove them. Helen always wanted to stop and shop,” Nolan said. “She was the hairdresser back in the day. When I met her, it was instant. She’s an artist, too; she’s very ‘with it,’ and she has her opinions and her style.”
Someone asked Gaines what year she closed shop.
“When social security started,” she said.
A man approached Gaines wearing a shirt that said, “I like older women.”
“I wore it just for you,” he said.
“Thank you, you’re the cutest one here,” she said.
Gaines, born in Folsomdale, moved to Paducah when World War II began. She enrolled in beauty school.
“Right out of high school. My father went in the service,” she said, “I’ve traveled to a lot of conventions. National conventions. I’ve won a few. I’ve taken cruises and met a lot of interesting and lovely people.”
“The Good Lord’s been good to me, and I’m healthy,” she said. “Thank your blessings. My doctors keep me healthy, and I take care of myself.”
More than 50 years ago, Gaines planted dogwood trees in Lower Town that stand today.
Her name has appeared in The Paducah Sun-Democrat over the years.
In a 1960 edition, she promotes an era-popular “fluid bangs” style. The paper mentions an upcoming Chicago conference for hairdressers and cosmetologists.
Her name’s in a 1972 advert for a “Renaissance-look” style.
“Renaissance means rebirth, so throw away all of your old ideas about your hair and let us show you the beauty that can be yours,” the advert reads.
The Bluegrass Hair Fashion Committee honored her in 1977. A photo caption lists a recent New York City event with reps from London and Spain.
“Would you change anything in your life?” someone asked Gaines on Saturday.
“Just a lot more,” she said.
