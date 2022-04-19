Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah woman Friday night after she allegedly stabbed a man in her home after an altercation.
Delandra Stubblefield, 25, was charged with one count of second degree assault and one count of domestic violence, and was lodged at the McCracken County Jail as of Monday.
Deputies were dispatched to the home near Lovelaceville Road after dispatchers received a 911 call from a caller stating that she stabbed a man inside of her home then ran outside.
Per a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies found a 31-year-old man holding a towel over a stab wound in his abdomen. Deputy Tyler Davis bandaged the wound and cared for the stabbing victim until EMS arrived at the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, Stubblefield immediately met deputies outside of her home, and deputies identified her as the 911 caller. During the investigation, deputies found out that Stubblefield and the man got into an altercation inside of her home. Police said that Stubblefield stabbed the man, causing physical injury.
The man, who was not identified in a press release from the sheriff’s office, was taken to a local hospital Friday night for treatment for non-incapacitating injuries.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is ongoing.
