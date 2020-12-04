Paducah has a number of attributes that are attractive to companies looking for new places to locate, according to a state economic development official.
Jeff Taylor, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development commissioner, was the featured speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s December Power in Partnership breakfast Thursday morning.
The event was held virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Taylor, who has over 35 years of economic development experience, was appointed commissioner in January.
He outlined some of his department’s efforts to both attract new business and industry and help existing businesses to expand.
Economic development announcements in the commonwealth this year (through Nov. 30) include: 6,621 new, full-time jobs planned; $2.23 billion in planned ongoing investment; and 183 expansion and new-locations projects announced.
“The bulk of our (new) jobs come from existing industries, from their retention and expansion, so we focus very heavily on that,” Taylor said.
One of the things the department’s competitive analysis team is looking at is the economic development successes in neighboring states, like Tennessee.
According to Taylor, among the reasons that Facebook decided to locate a new data center — an $800 million investment with 100 jobs and 1,500 temporary construction jobs — was Kentucky’s sales tax structure and an inability to incentivize stay-at-home jobs.
“One of the things communities need to be doing, in my opinion, is to be competitive in housing stock,” he said. “There seems to be a shortage even where I live in Hopkinsville.”
As housing markets in places like Nashville “top out,” people will be looking for moderately priced homes in smaller communities, like Paducah.
“I think Paducah is well poised for many reasons,” Taylor said.
“They’re going to be looking at workforce. They’re going to be looking at everything from elementary school all the way up to what I consider the engine of economic development, your four-year university and community colleges and your technical school.
“They’re going to want to know if they can get the full-time, stay-at-home jobs for the spouses. They’re going to want to know about dining, about entertainment, and about the vibrancy of your downtown,” he said.
“The way our site-selection companies see it, if you’re not taking care of your downtown, you’re not taking care of anything else. And, you guys have done a stellar job with your downtown. I commend you on that.”
He continued: “They’re going to be looking for outdoor activities. They’re going to be looking for proximity to larger entertainment venues in larger cities.”
Diversity will also be a concern, according to Taylor.
“There are about 1,400 companies, some of them Fortune 500, that have sent out their chief executives in a full-time capacity to work on diversity inclusion,” he said.
“Some of the civil unrest throughout the nation has brought this about. The questions that I would tell you to prepare for, one I’m starting to see catch some communities off guard, is ‘tell us about your cultural diversity.’ ”
In that regard, “You’ve got a very active NAACP with J.W. Cleary, you’re known for your Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration. But this is not just (about) race. It’s going to be race, gender, lifestyle, LBGTQ.”
When all those aspects are taken into consideration, “I don’t think there’s any community as well poised than Paducah to be the next great place for companies to locate,” Taylor said.
“You’ve seen a great surge of things in Bowling Green, a lot of announcements there. But you know, folks, eventually things saturate.
“And, when you look at a community that has everything to offer, I can’t think of one that has any more than Paducah.”
