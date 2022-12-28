A group of international tour operators recently visited Paducah to see what the city has to offer for tourists from around the world.
Fourteen international tour operators visited Paducah shortly after Thanksgiving following a three-day stop in Louisville for the Travel South International Showcase. The showcase, where more than 400 tourism professionals and international journalists met, is an annual event that brings together those with a goal of bringing more tourists to the southern United States, including Kentucky.
Following the Travel South International Showcase in Louisville, attendees then went on multi-day familiarization tours to explore communities across Kentucky, including Paducah.
While in Paducah, the group of over a dozen international tour operators stopped at several Paducah attractions including the National Quilt Museum, River Discovery Center and Hotel Metropolitan. The group also explored downtown Paducah and spent time exploring local stores and restaurants.
“Paducah is a charming city with a history you can experience,” Marlon Beauperthuy, a tour operator from The Netherlands, said in a press release. “Many of our tour operators are talking about going back home and changing their itineraries to include Paducah.”
Mayor George Bray also met with the tour operator group over dinner while the group was visiting Paducah.
“Hearing the positive comments, relative to other communities, about the walkability of our downtown, our array of restaurants and businesses, and the friendliness of our community made me very proud,” Bray said in a press release.
Bray also noted many of the tour operators arrived in the United States via the Charlotte international airport. With Paducah’s Barkley Regional Airport now offering a direct flight between Charlotte and Paducah through Contour Airlines, Bray said having this flight option to Paducah would help make Paducah an easy international destination.
Amina Watkins, Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau group travel sales manager, said spending the entire day with the international group and showing off what Paducah has to offer made for a more engaging, interactive and memorable experience for the tour operators and international journalists.
“They got to hear me talk about Paducah [at the Travel South International Showcase], but then having them come and experience it, they fell in love with Paducah. Every single one of them was excited to go back to their countries and look for ways to include Paducah into their itinerary tours,” Watkins said.
