Paducah Water announced a change in its billing process in a Friday morning release. The municipally owned utility will be shifting to a 30-day reading and billing.
In the past, the utility has read most meters every 60 days before splitting the usage in half to bill users monthly, resulting in a “First Half Bill” and “Second Half Bill” which many customers found confusing.
“We are excited to complete the process of converting all customers to 30-day billing. This change will prove beneficial, as readings will be more current and easier to understand,” Paducah Water General Manager Bill Robertson said. “Also, changes in water usage will be recognized much sooner, which is especially helpful for customers who may have a water leak.”
The shift will take place in May in the Lone Oak area and certain neighborhoods within the city limits.
This transition will require the utility to “catch up” the final Second Half Bill. Rather than including the total amount of the final Second Half Bill on the new 30-day bill, it will be divided over six months.
For more information, call Paducah Water’s Customer Service Department at 270-442-2746 or email info@pwwky.com.
