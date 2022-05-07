Paducah Water customers who live near Barkley Regional Airport are no longer under a boil water advisory.
Paducah Water lifted its boil water advisory Friday morning for customers who live north of Blandville Road (US 62), west of Cairo Road (KY 305), and south of Ogden Landing Road (KY 358). Paducah Water said the water for these customers has been deemed safe to drink and safe for food preparation.
Customers in this area of McCracken County were under a boil water advisory on Thursday due to a water main break. Paducah Water was able to locate and fix the water main break early Thursday morning.
Paducah Water concluded sampling and flushing related the the main break. All water samples collected tested negative for bacteriological contamination.
