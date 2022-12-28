Now that the region has made it through a very cold stretch of winter weather, Paducah Water has issued the following reminders:
• Remember to check on buildings, garages or other out-buildings that may have been vacant over the Christmas holiday weekend to ensure that you do not have a broken pipe that could otherwise go unnoticed.
• As overnight temperatures continue to rise into the low 30s, customers should re-evaluate the need to let their faucets drip or run to prevent freezing. If you have been running water at a moderate stream, now may be the time to reduce the stream to a slow drip or even turn the faucet off.
Paducah Water is experiencing a higher-than-usual number of emergency turn-off requests as frozen pipes continue to thaw and leaks from premise plumbing are revealed.
In case of emergency, contact Paducah Water by calling 270-442-2746. Service technicians, who have been working around the clock to answer each request, will respond as quickly as possible.
