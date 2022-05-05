Some Paducah Water customers who live near Barkley Regional Airport are under a boil water advisory. Customers who live north of Blandville Road (U.S 62), west of Cairo Road (KY 305) and south of Ogden Landing Road (KY 358), are advised to boil all water that will be used for consumption or food preparation.
Customers under a boil water advisory are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before drinking it or using it to prepare food.
The boil water advisory was issued on Thursday as a result of a “significant water main break” in the system. Jason Petersen, general manager of Paducah Water, said Paducah Water located an eight-inch diameter water main that failed at a creek crossing west of Barkley Regional Airport. Petersen said the main break was difficult to locate, but added that the main was repaired overnight.
While some customers lost water service when the water main broke, Petersen said all affected customers should now have water service restored to their homes.
According to Petersen, the advisory will run through at least Friday morning while workers continue to monitor the water supply, flush samples and test the quality of the water.
Paducah Water will announce when the boil water advisory is lifted through local media, and will also put out yard signs to inform customers of when the advisory ends.
