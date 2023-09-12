Raynarldo Henderson

Washington Street Baptist Church Pastor Raynarldo Henderson said several improvements have been made to the warming center, including the installation of new flooring and shelving for storage.

 Charity Blanton | The Sun

PADUCAH — While the weather is still nice and warm now, a local warming center is already preparing for the colder months ahead.

Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah is asking for more volunteers ahead of the opening of its warming center in November.

