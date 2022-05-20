This Tuesday through Thursday, apprentices from five pipefitter unions across Kentucky took part in the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Apprenticeship Contest, held this year at the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Union 184 in Reidland.
Apprentices from Paducah, Ashland, Lexington, Louisville and Owensboro took part in contests involving their skills in electricity, pipefitting, plumbers, welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) for the state contest in Reidland.
Apprentices not only learn more about their workforce skills but also about the history of unions, what they offer and how they work.
Projects are set up for apprentices to tackle, including HVAC units, residential plumbing and welding projects that they would find on the job.
Eric DeFew, a 30-year member and the training director from Local Union 184, pointed out one of the HVAC units that was part of the competition.
“Our guys come in here, and they have faults in (the units),” he said. “We can mess them up and give (the apprentices) a work order, and they go in and fix it. We time them, and whoever is the fastest, safest, most productive hand — that’s what we try to put out.”
The Local Union 184 has a mock-up of a building — it could represent a residence or a business — with the plumbing laid out next to it.
“If you have a plumber show up — and say, you’re putting in a Huck’s or a duplex — underground (piping) is the first thing,” DeFew said. “We’ll rope this off and let them do the underground. We’ll put an air test on it.
“As soon as they’re done, we’ll grab that (building mock-up) with a winch, roll it over — you’ve got an instant two-story house. So, we can give them the first-floor or second-floor bathroom.”
Judges from around the national district with expertise in the different fields assess each participant’s work and select the top apprentices.
The winners will advance to the District 2 contest to be held the week of June 6 in Louisville, and the winners from that contest will advance to the international contest held in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in August. District 2 consists of nine states and the District of Columbia in the northeastern quadrant of the United States except for New England and New York.
“Louisville’s got around 350 apprentices, Ashland’s got around 20, Lexington’s got around 80. (Paducah) runs around 80 to 100, and Owensboro’s got around 20,” DeFew said. “These boys go to school two nights a week for five years. They work during the day.
“The good thing about us is we charge them $85 a semester. You learn while you earn is what we say. We are self-funded from member contributions; we don’t take tax money and we are not for profit.”
Those who complete the apprenticeship program at Local Union 184 can go to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to earn up to 40 college credits.
“(WKCTC) feels like a guy that’s come through this five-year (apprenticeship) program, they think enough of us to give a guy 40 college credits, DeFew said. “They can go down there and take their basics and end up with an associate’s degree. An apprentice can have an associate’s degree in industrial construction, so that really helps them out.”
DeFew called Roberto Blanco of Mayfield “one of the top three hands I’ve ever had come through here…one of the better welders.”
Blanco said he took welding classes in high school through the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center.
“I really liked it, so I stuck with it,” he said. “I want to get out and see where it takes me.”
Mayfield-Graves County is one of seven area technical centers in western Kentucky where high school students learn skills to enter the workforce in welding, electricity, plumbing, automotive technology and more.
