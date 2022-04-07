Fourteen soldiers who are part of a U.S. Army Reserve unit based out of Paducah are being recognized for their service on a deployment to Afghanistan last summer as part of Operation Allies Refuge.
Members of the 936th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), the Paducah-based unit, engaged and treated military and civilian patients in Afghanistan from mid-August until the last elements of the 82nd Airborne Division departed on Aug. 30, 2021, according to the Office of the 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support.
Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, will preside over a ceremony on Saturday where the soldiers will receive service awards and Combat Action Badges.
Operation Allies Refuge was a mission that took place in July and August last year to evacuate American citizens, allies and Afghan nationals and their families who supported the United States during the War in Afghanistan.
The 936th FRSD operated out of a Role 2 Enhanced Medical Treatment Facility where they provided medical aid to evacuees. The facility provided basic secondary healthcare, built around primary surgery. It also housed an intensive care unit and ward beds, where patients could be stabilized after surgery before they evacuated the country.
Combat medics, preventative medicine specialists, nurses and physicians worked at all hours to provide treatment in Afghanistan, the 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support office said.
Maj. Jeff Gruidl, of the 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support, said the 936th FRSD is made up of both local and out-of-state soldiers. The unit has previously deployed in 2004, 2011 and 2016.
