The community is invited to join the Paducah city officials next Tuesday, Nov. 22 for a holiday lighting ceremony at the downtown riverfront.
The Paducah holiday celebration, including carolers and refreshments, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson streets.
According to a city of Paducah news release, the city commission will “flip the switch” to illuminate a new 20-foot tall Christmas tree at 5:22 p.m. to kick off the 2022 holiday season. The city also said that lights across downtown will glow for the holiday season, including Locomotive 1518 near The Carson Center, the Santa House, trees and shrubs along Broadway, and the downtown gazebo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.